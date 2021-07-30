Louis John Kender

Cuisinary Brand and identity

Cuisinary Brand and identity logo design personnality flat minimal modern startup cuisine c logo design logotype logos branding logo restaurant
Very proud to present Culinary's brand and identity, a restaurant-related start-up in Amsterdam. Press " L" If you enjoy )

The aim was to create personality. The icon is actually a C, with a fork within.

Mixing French traditional design with American modernism
