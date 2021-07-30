Advaitha Bindu

UK Voting System: Electoral Commission Web App Redesign

Advaitha Bindu
Advaitha Bindu
  • Save
UK Voting System: Electoral Commission Web App Redesign webapp redesign logo user experience design user experience typography figma design
Download color palette

This is an attempt to redesign the UK's election commission website to improve the user experience.
Complete case study can be found at the below link:
https://advaithabindu.medium.com/uk-voting-system-electoral-commission-web-app-redesign-b04dee39897d

Advaitha Bindu
Advaitha Bindu

More by Advaitha Bindu

View profile
    • Like