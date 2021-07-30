Quentin Muhl 🔥

UI Web | Ekiwork 👩‍🏫

UI Web | Ekiwork 👩‍🏫 shapes colors ethical design uxui website web design course lgbt homepage ux formation design web orange landing page ekiwork ui design ui
Hi friends! 👋🏻

Today a quick shot of the first version of a landing page made for Ekiwork.

Ekiwork offers formations to act effectively against sexist and sexual, racist and LGBTphobic violence at work and in higher education.

The second version is under development, I will present you more soon.

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
