UI Web | Ekiwork 👩‍🏫

Hi friends! 👋🏻

Today a quick shot of the first version of a landing page made for Ekiwork.

Ekiwork offers formations to act effectively against sexist and sexual, racist and LGBTphobic violence at work and in higher education.

The second version is under development, I will present you more soon.

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.

----

🔥 You can also follow my work on Instagram & Behance.

💙 As usual press L to share your love!

----

Thanks ✌🏻