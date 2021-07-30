Islam Yuldashev

Bookify Mobile Application UI Design

Islam Yuldashev
Islam Yuldashev
  • Save
Bookify Mobile Application UI Design ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

Here is a new Bookify app that will help a users to buy book, reviews of book lovers. I hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process. Feel free to show your 📚🙂

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Islam Yuldashev
Islam Yuldashev

More by Islam Yuldashev

View profile
    • Like