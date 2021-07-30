Lj Gay

Totem Fitness

Lj Gay
Lj Gay
Totem Fitness totem gorilla branding lines logo design vector simple illustration
Had fun last year making this brand for a personal trainer who had an idea of making his totem his logo which was a gorilla.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Lj Gay
Lj Gay
