Irina Shakh

"He was a skater boy" vector illustration

Irina Shakh
Irina Shakh
Hire Me
  • Save
"He was a skater boy" vector illustration digital art illustrator activity man young skating character flat boy movement motion sport fitness skateboard skater character design vector illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

He was a skater boy
She said see you later, boy
He wasn't good enough for her :)

Irina Shakh
Irina Shakh
Hi, there! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to meet you!
Hire Me

More by Irina Shakh

View profile
    • Like