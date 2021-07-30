Patterns for Johrh

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Life/Real application of a pattern I've designed a while ago.
In collaboration with a Fashion designer, I had the chance to work on this kind of project for the first time, it was one of its kind, an experience that changed the way I look at my career.
Won’t lie, I had a harsh time designing these patterns. A lot of stress and pressure. also it was a big client so I didn't want to mess up things 😅 (if you know, you know!).
www.johrh.com
This shot is only one pattern out of a lot of designs I’ve made, more is coming soon.
if you like it, leave a heart :)
