Ankea Bous - A deck of card about flower

playing card flower card design deck deck of card card
Ankea bous is a card designed and inspired by a khmer flower called ankea bous. However, there is no card printing in Cambodia, the card is not able to issue to sell.

case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116536701/Ankea-Bous-Playing-Card-Deck-About-Flower

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
