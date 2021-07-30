Daily UI #006 User Profile Design

Hello dribbblers! Here's my sixth challenge, where I was tasked to design the UI of a user profile, where I focused it on a fictional freelancing digital platform. Additionaly, I prototyped a sliding side bar if you wish to check it out here!

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧