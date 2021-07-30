Molly Benson

Lollapalooza Poster mockup poster summer festival design event design lollapalooza music festival typography type custom type custom lettering hand lettering lettering adobe fresco digital painting color illustration
Sharpening my lettering and illustration skills by making posters for some of my favorite music festivals.

