Digital business card - UI/UX Design

Digital business card - UI/UX Design
This is my digital business card. The UX study is making this business card easy and feel smooth to use.

Website: https://devit-namecard.web.app/
Case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122319613/Digital-Business-Card

If you're interested in making your own digital business, you can contact me.
email: david.huotkeo@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
