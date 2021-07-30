Lj Gay

RBF Skin Therapy

Lj Gay
Lj Gay
Hire Me
  • Save
RBF Skin Therapy rbf medusa lines branding design vector simple illustration logo
RBF Skin Therapy rbf medusa lines branding design vector simple illustration logo
RBF Skin Therapy rbf medusa lines branding design vector simple illustration logo
Download color palette
  1. rbf_dribbb-01.jpg
  2. rbf_dribbb-02.jpg
  3. rbf_dribbb-03.jpg

New logo for a client who wanted a take on Medusa with her as a symbol for women empowerment. Definitely enjoyed the process of coming up with an elegant but strong face for this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Lj Gay
Lj Gay
Just another dude...
Hire Me

More by Lj Gay

View profile
    • Like