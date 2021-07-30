Amal Khatib

Countdown timer

Amal Khatib
Amal Khatib
  • Save
Countdown timer illustration mobile ui begginer simple design white desgin minimal pink design clock countdown timer mobile uidesign ui figma dailyui
Download color palette

A countdown timer for the Daily UI challenge
follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/thelifeofmoom/

Amal Khatib
Amal Khatib

More by Amal Khatib

View profile
    • Like