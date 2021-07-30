SAM151515

Zip Cloud

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Zip Cloud brand cloud service web gradient cloud computing cloud minimal graphic design logo design dailylogo vector typography illustration logo icon flat design dailylogochallenge challenge branding
Download color palette

Day 14 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Cloud Computing Logo.
Brand: Zip Cloud.

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like