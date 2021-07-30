Personal Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
My name is Huotkeo Devit, but you can call me Dave. I am a branding + UI UX Designer based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. I have experience in identity branding and interface and experience design, which I can be more impossibly creative in mininal design, but abstract meaning.
Case study of the logo: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122022779/Person-branding-Rebranding