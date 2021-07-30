Belariga Design

Book Cover Design

Belariga Design
Belariga Design
  • Save
Book Cover Design book cover photoshop cover design book book cover design branding gradient graphic design illustration design illustrator
Download color palette

Book cover that was an entry on 99designs.

For jobs, you can contact me at:
adriana.mara.popelca@gmail.com

And you can visit my other social profiles:
https://www.facebook.com/BelarigaDesign
https://www.instagram.com/BelarigaDesign
https://www.behance.net/AdrianaPopelca

Belariga Design
Belariga Design

More by Belariga Design

View profile
    • Like