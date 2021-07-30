Enrique 9 Dedos

Sin Karma Vegan Food Branding

Sin Karma Vegan Food Branding packaging graphic design packaging design branding logo vector illustration punkrock design
This is the latest project i've been working on, the idea was to create a fun and cute but kinda punk character for this vegan homemade food project, it was really fun to create the image for this one, stay free!

Mexican full time designer / Punk Rocker / illustrator
