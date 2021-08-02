Speakeasy :: App Concept

We believe there's a distinct difference when it comes to live, on-demand translation services. While products like Google Translate are great for single words or phrases, Speakeasy provides that human element and offers instant access to interpreters from all over the world to help translate live conversations, documents, and even assist with ASL needs.

