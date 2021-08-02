LLT Group

Speakeasy :: App Concept

LLT Group
LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Speakeasy :: App Concept dashboard direct message chat video interpret translator web mobile product design product profile translation ui language
Speakeasy :: App Concept dashboard direct message chat video interpret translator web mobile product design product profile translation ui language
Download color palette
  1. LLT-Dribbble-SpeakeasyApp-v1a.png
  2. LLT-Dribbble-SpeakeasyApp-v1b.png

We believe there's a distinct difference when it comes to live, on-demand translation services. While products like Google Translate are great for single words or phrases, Speakeasy provides that human element and offers instant access to interpreters from all over the world to help translate live conversations, documents, and even assist with ASL needs.

Need help doing great things? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like