Mike

NETFLIX - Sign Up Design

Mike
Mike
  • Save
NETFLIX - Sign Up Design sign up sign in resgister signup design website adobexd ux web webdesign figma dailyui uidesign
Download color palette

#001 Daily UI Challenge:

Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

Mike
Mike

More by Mike

View profile
    • Like