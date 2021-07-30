Flexy Global

Alutem - tracking patients' health data

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
Hire Us
  • Save
Alutem - tracking patients' health data uiuxdesign ui ux app design interfacedesign health tracking health data patient medical med blood oxygen medical app patient app healthcare medicine hospital clinic health care public health
Download color palette

Treating patients just got a lot easier with Alutem!

This is the dashboard where doctors can see their patient’s personal information, health conditions, and up to date health scores.

All the patient’s progress is in plain sight for doctors to analyze the data and make the treatment much more efficient. Patients will no longer need to wait for an appointment to get checked for symptoms, all their ailments will be mapped out and visualized by Alutem.

We can take your project! Email us at ✉️ friends@flexy.global

Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin |

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
A Good Design Starts With a Story
Hire Us

More by Flexy Global

View profile
    • Like