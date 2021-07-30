Alutem - tracking patients' health data

Treating patients just got a lot easier with Alutem!

This is the dashboard where doctors can see their patient’s personal information, health conditions, and up to date health scores.

All the patient’s progress is in plain sight for doctors to analyze the data and make the treatment much more efficient. Patients will no longer need to wait for an appointment to get checked for symptoms, all their ailments will be mapped out and visualized by Alutem.

