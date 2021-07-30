David Huotkeo

KHQR - Khmer Centralized QR Code

KHQR - Khmer Centralized QR Code khqr payment cambodia khmer qr code qr
KHQR is a QR Code which accepts QR Payment via any mobile banking app in Cambodia. The logo is made to feel the futuristic of QR and sub brand of Bakong.

Case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123688321/KHQR-Khmer-Centralized-QR-Code

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
