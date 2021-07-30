🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KHQR is a QR Code which accepts QR Payment via any mobile banking app in Cambodia. The logo is made to feel the futuristic of QR and sub brand of Bakong.
Case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123688321/KHQR-Khmer-Centralized-QR-Code