Bonus Round - Design Development

A brick wall made of an abundance of colored stones, creating a special image.

In the foreground are four stone elements with frescoes and sacred inscriptions applied to them, around which white stones are paved. There are swamp-colored gaps between these elements.

Above, from stones of white, orange, green colors, a beautiful mosaic is paved with a variation of small patterns that create a spectacular and holistic image. The bonus game assumes that there is a win for these four elements.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/panda-jones/

