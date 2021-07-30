This is the rebranding of an express in Cambodia based in Siemreap and Phnom penh. ក្បាច់សន្លឹកអង្គរ (Kbach Sonlek Angkor), it represents khmer (Angkor wat), which is the art that been left thousands of years by Khmer Civilization. Using this symbol making it great for targeting local.

For the name, since around 90 percentages of riders are local and not english literature much, so we decided to go for the Khmer name.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121086073/Seila-Angkor-Express-Rebranding