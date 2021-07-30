Jan Göhmann

Dealhype - Daily Deals & Shopping App

Jan Göhmann
Jan Göhmann
  • Save
Dealhype - Daily Deals & Shopping App native deal onlineshop mobile retail ecommerce filter feed shopping deals app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I'm delighted to share my first Dribbble post with you. Dealhype was a daily deal and shopping app that I designed, developed and launched in the beginning of 2021.

Let me know your thought's on the design. Your feedback is always welcome! 🙂

Let's get in touch: goehmann.jan@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Jan Göhmann
Jan Göhmann

More by Jan Göhmann

View profile
    • Like