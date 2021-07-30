Bagas Wibowo

Landing Page Website E-learning

Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo
  • Save
Landing Page Website E-learning web design online learning lesson course e-learning colorful minimal web design ui
Download color palette

this is my exploration of

Landing Page Website Online Learning

In this post, I am sharing
Page of
----------------------------------------------------------
Landing page of online learning
----------------------------------------------------------

Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! ⁣ ⁣ What do you think? ⁣ Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo

More by Bagas Wibowo

View profile
    • Like