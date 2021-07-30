Design.msbi

Responsive Player

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this Beauty Responsive Player, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use with a lot of facilities and without any distractions.

Obviously, I'm developing my abilities so any feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Have a project idea? 👇
Shoot a mail at - 📩 maedehmosayebi@gmail.com

Thank you | Maede

