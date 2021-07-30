Franklin Brobbey

Flash Message

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey
  • Save
Flash Message ux glass glass morphi flash flash message 011 dailyui011 ui mobile app minimal design dailyuserinterfacechallenge dailyui daily100challenge app
Download color palette

Daily UI #011 Flash Message.

Challenge: Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message?

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey

More by Franklin Brobbey

View profile
    • Like