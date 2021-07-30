Slotopaint

Background illustration for the bonus game

Before us is a forest with a waterfall cascading over a white rocky surface on the right side and a lake in the foreground with blue-blue water and bright water lilies on it.

Landscape in Japanese style. In the background there is an abundance of green trees and vegetation, a palm tree. The tops of the trees recede into the beautiful turquoise sky. In the foreground on the right is a Japanese tree with small leaves.

In the middle of the background there are carved stones of yellow color. Small shimmering elements on trees, stones and water add some mysticism to the image.

You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/neverland/

#neverland #fairyworld #gambledesign #bonusround #bonusgame #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

