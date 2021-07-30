Nastya Svezhentseva

Italian Market – Truffle & Truffle Products | Gourmet E-shop

Hey Folks! ✌️

I'm ready to share Brand new website for https://italianmarket.ru/

About Italian Market 🌿
Italian Market provides authentic italian truffle products. Discover Wild Truffles, Truffle Oil, Minced Truffle, Truffle Salt, Truffle Honey & more.

🔥Task:
I worked with the Italian Market team to create a distinguished brand identity that exhibits its remarkable features, while allowing for future growth and expansion. I also carried over elements from their refreshed identity throughout their site. 🌿👌

Made with: Figma & Procreate

Product Designer (UX/UI), Interaction & Branding lover 🍉
