Italian Market – Truffle & Truffle Products | Gourmet E-shop

Hey Folks! ✌️
I'm ready to share Brand new website for https://italianmarket.ru/
About Italian Market 🌿
Italian Market provides authentic italian truffle products. Discover Wild Truffles, Truffle Oil, Minced Truffle, Truffle Salt, Truffle Honey & more.
🔥Task:
I worked with the Italian Market team to create a distinguished brand identity that exhibits its remarkable features, while allowing for future growth and expansion. I also carried over elements from their refreshed identity throughout their site. 🌿👌
Made with: Figma & Procreate
