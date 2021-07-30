Melody Rose
Malley Design

HALCON Brand Expansion

Melody Rose
Malley Design
Melody Rose for Malley Design
Hire Us
  • Save
HALCON Brand Expansion minneapolis pattern design icon branding brand vector logo illustration
Download color palette

A brand expansion concept for HALCON furniture. The system celebrates the hard work and precise craft put into each piece. While the furniture style is streamlined and modern, the values of the company are rooted in blue collar mentality and the power of hard work.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Malley Design
Malley Design
NE MPLS studio focused on brand identity and digital design.
Hire Us

More by Malley Design

View profile
    • Like