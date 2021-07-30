Arindi Munhoz

Shelly.
A service for catering and events. This is a logo update, I don’t have the old logo but we wanted to give a more modern but yet simple approach so Shelly could use it anywhere.
Cutlery + Chef hat + Shelly

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
