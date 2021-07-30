Zohreh Ebadi

Finance app animation

Zohreh Ebadi
Zohreh Ebadi
  • Save
Finance app animation ui ux uidesign uiux banking fintech money dark mobile banking app wallet financial finance motion finance app animate uianimate interaction animation
Download color palette

Finance app interaction 💰

Hope you like it ❤️
Happy to hear your feedback in the comments.

Zohreh Ebadi
Zohreh Ebadi

More by Zohreh Ebadi

View profile
    • Like