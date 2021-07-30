Arafat Faisal

Beck Computers Logo animation (Landscape Version) Motion Graphic
This logo Animation is one of my Logo Animation Contest Entry
Software Used To Create This : Adobe After Effects.

hope all like this.

--Custom & Unique Logo animation.--
🌟 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: arafatfaisal.pro@gmail.com

