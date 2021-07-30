Jiwon Park

Air purifier 'Vekoti' controller app GUI

Jiwon Park
Jiwon Park
  • Save
Air purifier 'Vekoti' controller app GUI logo typography icon animation graphic design app ux vector branding ui illustration design
Download color palette

To check out prototyping and interactions including more detailed design, go to the link below and scroll down.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121422241/Vekoti

Thank you

Jiwon Park
Jiwon Park
Like