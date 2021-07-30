Md Zahid Hasan | Logo Designer

D + O for depove | Modern Logo design

D + O for Depove | Modern Logo design (unused)

Visualized an idea I discovered with this project. The goal was to combine with 'D + O' letter and the deep inside shape. This is a startup networking company. the mark is unused you can buy it.

Eager to hear your thoughts!
