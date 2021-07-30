Cris Labno

KV explorations

Cris Labno
Cris Labno
Hire Me
  • Save
KV explorations keyvisual render illustration c4d design crislabno 3d
Download color palette

Long time no see! I'm in the middle of exploration stage for a brand new @wake.well KV system. Big shout out to @skyespandora for fantastic cooperation!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Cris Labno
Cris Labno
3D Motion Designer with Branding experience.
Hire Me

More by Cris Labno

View profile
    • Like