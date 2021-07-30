Booking Reservation App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Folks
When we want to explore a new place to holiday or just spend weekend time, we are often faced with the problem of choosing a place to stay. It is undeniable that a comfortable place to stay is one of the factors that need to be considered. This is the latest UI Design exploration to help users find their dream place to stay.
Hope you like it
Thanks
Feel free to discuss further at yramli10@gmail.com