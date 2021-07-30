Alex Koin ✌

RJD presentation

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello! Presentation for Russian Railway company "RJD" for Press "L" if you like it! 😊

Have a nice day!
Alex Koin


Let's connect on instagram, behance, facebook

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
— Simple and clear solutions for business
Hire Me

More by Alex Koin ✌

View profile
    • Like