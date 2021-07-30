Hasura

HasuraCon'21 Launch Video

HasuraCon is our annual user conference. We were tasked with creating a vibrant launch animation celebrating our community and the technology. The whole process took us 2 weeks right from working on a story, storyboarding and production.

Learn more about Hasura here: https://hasura.io

Learn more about GraphQL here: Read more about graphql here: https://hasura.io/graphql/

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
