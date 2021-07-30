Arindi Munhoz

Siente La Musica

branding graphic design vector logo design logo dance design
Logo for a Norwegian latin dance school. I wanted to give dynamism and personification to the logo that is why two people dancing are represented in the logo with the initials of the school

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
