Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

FG Monogram Logo

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
FG Monogram Logo lettermark wordmark word letter type typography personal blue fg monogram simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

FG Monogram Logo. Can you see F in negative space?

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like