Lasha Tsivtsivadze

Letter "წ"

Lasha Tsivtsivadze
Lasha Tsivtsivadze
  • Save
Letter "წ" წ ასო dropcap georgian typography letter adobe photoshop design illustration digital art 2d art
Download color palette

Letter "წ" typography, from Georgian alphabet.

Lasha Tsivtsivadze
Lasha Tsivtsivadze

More by Lasha Tsivtsivadze

View profile
    • Like