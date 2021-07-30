Pat Animation

Collage Design for Streetwear Company

Collage Design for Streetwear Company street art fashion branding video animation design collage illustration streetwear
This one comes straight from an animated video we produced for Deadstock to promote their streetwear trading platform.
You can see the full video here: https://youtu.be/f4llozbcKbQ

Animated Videos That Help Brands Connect With Customers
