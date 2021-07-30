Вank's Page. Visual Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, friends!
I developed a visual concept of the bank's home page based on an image wireframe.
The task was a part of the training in DesignSpot School.
Look for more on My Behance.
Thanks for watching and likes!