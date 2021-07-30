Luke Dalton

Blockchain Landing Page Concept

ux vector logo illustration icon 3d web design web design branding ui
Hello people 👋

Here is my landing page concept for a blockhain technology company.

Feel free to leave a comment and a like 🗣

Thank you ✌️

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
