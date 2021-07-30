Luke Dalton

Design Application Landing Page Concept

Luke Dalton
Luke Dalton
  • Save
Design Application Landing Page Concept 3d icon app typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hello people 👋

Here is my landing page concept for a design application.

Feel free to leave a comment and a like 🗣

Thank you ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Luke Dalton
Luke Dalton

More by Luke Dalton

View profile
    • Like