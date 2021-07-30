Solar Power poster

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's been a while since I've made something just for fun and this is poster inspired by Solar Power! It has two versions: the light one and the dark one. It's the first poster that I made in Adobe Illustrator and it was the challenge because for posters I usually use Adobe Photoshop. Solar Power by Lorde will be out the 20th of August and I'm dying to hear the complete album!