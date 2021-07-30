Anna Galsanova

Solar Power poster text song poster song white dark yellow blue inspiration merch print poster design illustrator lorde music poster typography printing design design photoshop graphic design
It's been a while since I've made something just for fun and this is poster inspired by Solar Power! It has two versions: the light one and the dark one. It's the first poster that I made in Adobe Illustrator and it was the challenge because for posters I usually use Adobe Photoshop. Solar Power by Lorde will be out the 20th of August and I'm dying to hear the complete album!

