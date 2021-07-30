Amelia Mik

App to book virtual trips

App to book virtual trips profile vr icons button cta search bar virtual trip trip traveling app concept app
When traveling was banned due to the pandemic, I came up with a platform concept where users can book virtual traveling experiences. What makes the sevice special is:
- The option to directly interact with locals through video calls
- Carefully curated itineraries
- Involving all senses, even the ones that are typically not involved in virtual experiences (taste, smell, touch)

Images are from Unsplash.

