Divya Balaji

Splash screen - Daily UI 093

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji
  • Save
Splash screen - Daily UI 093 wireframes splash screen 093 dailyui093 dailyui splashscreen login signin register app ios ios app mobile app ux ui clean simple minimal uidesign uxdesign onboarding screen
Download color palette

Here's my version of the onboarding screens on the Google Pay app.

Please like and comment your thoughts on this design!

Follow me on :

Dribbble - https://dribbble.com/dbito

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ddezigned

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji

More by Divya Balaji

View profile
    • Like