Table Design

I designed the process of creating and configuring a report. The user can create, configure, and generate a report based on the selected template.

According to the product owner requirements, the general view of the section for configuring the report was designed. Columns are sorted, grouped by a parameter, and filtered. The user can select the columns to display to view only the necessary information. The project was based on the Google Material Design System.

The task was a part of the training in DesignSpot School.

